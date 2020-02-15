Family Law 101

Madison College-South 2249 Perry St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Family Law 101: custody, placement and child support. Get some basics on custody and placement litigation including how to file a motion, what to expect from the court process, how to present a case, and where to go for help.This is for any one who is interested in learning more about Family Law issues. This session is designed for non-attorneys. It is presented by the Schuster Family Law Firm, Madison, in coordination with the Free Legal Clinic at Madison College.

