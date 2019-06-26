press release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to hold Family Night at the Lake. This free event takes place on Wednesday, June 26 at 5-7:30 pm at the MSCR Tenney Pontoon Boat Pier, 1615 Sherman Ave. All ages are invited to experience what the local lakes offer.

Family Night at the Lake includes free MSCR Pontoon Boat Rides and shore fishing lessons with the DNR Fishing In the Neighborhood Interns (FIN). Fishing poles are available for youth to practice. The DNR staff will also be available to help adults purchase fishing licenses. Two additional Family Night at the Lake events are scheduled for Monday, July 15, 5-7:30 pm and Monday, August 5 at 5-7:30 pm at the Tenney Pontoon Boat Pier.

In addition to these events, the FIN Interns will provide fishing instruction at six MSCR summer programs and the Vera Court Neighborhood Center beginning the week of June 24. This is the second year of this partnership and more than 100 participants will have the weekly opportunity to learn angler basics, explore accessible fishing locations in their neighborhoods and gain appreciation for the environment.

MSCR is Madison’s public recreation department offering a wide range of accessible and affordable programs for all ages. Programs include arts & enrichment, camps, fitness, outdoor adventure, sports, swimming and more. Please go to mscr.org for more information.