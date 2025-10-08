media release: Looking for a fun and FREE event for the whole family? Join us for Family Night at Foxridge Dental — an evening filled with activities, treats, and smiles for all ages!

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, October 8, 1001 N Gammon Road, Suite 1, Middleton, WI 53562

Enjoy: Movies & snacks, face painting, group activities with Dr. Boomgarden & the hygienetTeam, FREE fluoride treatments for kids!

FREE ENTRY!

Call to RSVP: (608) 831-5151

Let us know you're coming – we can't wait to see you there!