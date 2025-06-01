Family Night Hike

media release: Have you ever been out at dusk to listen for animals that are out at night? Now is your chance! Join us under the full moon to explore different parks for animals that are out at night. This program will engage those of all ages through interactive activities about creatures of the night.

We will end after the estimated 0.5 mile walk through the park with mild inclines.

Cost: FREE

Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration Required.