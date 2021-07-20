Family Night on the Terrace

press release: Summer is too short to stay onshore, so join us for a fun evening on Lake Mendota! Bring your family to the Memorial Union Terrace to enjoy a night of paddling, sightseeing and games with Outdoor UW group experience instructors.

Things to Know

Please arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Meet at the Outdoor UW desk in Memorial Union.

Bring water, sunscreen, and a hat/sunglasses. Wear clothes and shoes that can get wet!

Key lockers and bathrooms are available.

Union policy prohibits the operation of paddle crafts under the influence of alcohol. If you have consumed any alcohol before your paddle, you will not be permitted to participate.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact ouwmanager@union.wisc.edu