media release: Folklore Village introduces Family Thursdays, a new free program offering hands-on folk activities for children, families, and community members of all ages. Each session explores a different theme inspired by traditional arts, play, and music. This opening gathering invites participants to explore rhythm and movement together through playful group activities designed to get everyone involved. Family Thursdays encourages creativity, curiosity, and intergenerational participation in a welcoming environment.

March 12: Feel That Beat: Community Rhythm Lab

March 26: Make & Play: Folk Toy Makerspace

April 9: Textile Try-It: Weave, Stitch & Dye Play

April 23: Parlor Play Night: Indoor Games from Yesteryear