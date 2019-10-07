Family & Toddler Yoga
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Monday, October 7 @ 10:30am & 6 pm
Monday, November 4 @ 10:30am
Monday, December 2 @ 10:30am & 6pm
Fun songs and poses for families with younger children. Registration is required; space is limited. Please register for only 1 class per month. Questions or comments? Please contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.
