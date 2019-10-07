Family & Toddler Yoga

Google Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-10-07 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-10-07 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-10-07 10:30:00 iCalendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-10-07 10:30:00

RSVP

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: (ages 2 & up)

Monday, October 7 @ 10:30am & 6 pm

Monday, November 4 @ 10:30am

Monday, December 2 @ 10:30am & 6pm

Fun songs and poses for families with younger children. Registration is required; space is limited. Please register for only 1 class per month. Questions or comments? Please contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.

Info

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Kids & Family
608-831-5564
RSVP
Google Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-10-07 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-10-07 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-10-07 10:30:00 iCalendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-10-07 10:30:00 Google Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-10-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-10-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-10-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-10-07 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-11-04 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-11-04 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-11-04 10:30:00 iCalendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-11-04 10:30:00 Google Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-12-02 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-12-02 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-12-02 10:30:00 iCalendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-12-02 10:30:00 Google Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-12-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-12-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-12-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Family & Toddler Yoga - 2019-12-02 18:00:00