media release: FAMILY TREE MAKER event in Madison, WI

Join us for a Family Tree Maker event with the Dane County Area Genealogical Society Family Tree Maker User Group

Family Tree Maker® Executive Director Duff Wilson and Genealogy Community Ambassador Mark Olsen will present the latest features and innovations of FTM 2024.

This event will include interactive demonstrations with lots of tips, techniques, helpful insights, and Q&A with those in attendance, much like a Family Tree Maker User Group meeting.

FAMILY TREE MAKER SESSIONS

Some of the topics we will cover:

A brief introduction to Family Tree Maker and why it's been America's favorite desktop family history software for 35 years.

Features only found in Family Tree Maker, including some insider tips and tricks for expert users.

Connect! A completely new workspace in FTM 2024 that makes it easy to enlist relatives to help you accelerate your research.

Easy on the Eyes®, a long-requested feature that gives relief to tired old eyes by enlarging each section of the screen just when it's needed.

A number of useful requested improvements in managing and reporting relationships.

Tools for cleaning up orphaned items (media, sources, and citations).

We'll also cover:

1. FTM CONNECT 2.0

For the greatly expanded version 2.0 of our mobile tree viewer app (for Android, iPhone, and iPad), we'll show you:

How FTM Connect can now be used by your relatives to fact-check your tree and introduce you to extended family members you didn't know you had.

How to use FTM Connect with an iPad or Android tablet to provide a handy touchscreen that works seamlessly with Family Tree Maker on your PC or Mac at home.

How to take your tree with you on your tablet or smartphone when visiting relatives and have their additions and corrections waiting for you as sticky note hints on your FTM tree when you get back home.

2. ALBUMWALK® Mobile App

Called a "game-changer" in capturing memories in photos, we'll demonstrate:

How easy it is to have a relative identify everyone in a group photo just by tapping on them and talking about them.

How our newly-patented technology enables you to make "instant" documentary-style presentations.

How you can use TreeVault® to work seamlessly between Family Tree Maker and AlbumWALK, and to automatically back up these priceless "photo memories" for safekeeping.

3. ASK THE PRESENTERS