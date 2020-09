press release: Family Yoga (Ages 5 and up) 

Mondays, 6pm, October 12, November 9, December 14, Middleton Public Library

Fun yoga poses, songs and games led by instructors from little om BIG OM. Practice yoga in your own home with your whole family! Register to receive the ZOOM link at least 15 minutes before the start of each class. Questions or comments? Please contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.