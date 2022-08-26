Famous In Madison Launch Party, Website Reveal

Friday, Aug 26, 8pm - 12am, The Brink Lounge 701 E Washington Ave

Famous in Madison is an entertainment industry company, specializing in artist development, professional development and culture consultation.

Music by DJ Scrump Boogz.

Dress to Impress. $20 Cover Charge in Advance $25 at the Door

For more information contact famousinmadison@gmail.com