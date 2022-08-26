Famous in Madison Launch Party
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Famous In Madison Launch Party, Website Reveal
Friday, Aug 26, 8pm - 12am, The Brink Lounge 701 E Washington Ave
Famous in Madison is an entertainment industry company, specializing in artist development, professional development and culture consultation.
Music by DJ Scrump Boogz.
Dress to Impress. $20 Cover Charge in Advance $25 at the Door
For more information contact famousinmadison@gmail.com
Info
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Careers & Business
Arts Notices