Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Famous In Madison Launch Party, Website Reveal

Friday, Aug 26, 8pm - 12am, The Brink Lounge 701 E Washington Ave

Famous in Madison is an entertainment industry company, specializing in artist development, professional development and culture consultation.

Music by DJ Scrump Boogz.

Dress to Impress. $20 Cover Charge in Advance $25 at the Door

For more information contact famousinmadison@gmail.com

