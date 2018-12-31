press release: FANCY is back -- for the third year in a row! Get ready for a premium night out on the town -- a party that's dazzling, fun, and all-inclusive. This is Madison's PREMIER New Year's Eve celebration! Your ticket includes food, beverages, entertainment, party favors, and an evening of fun! Your ticket also gets you access to exclusive hotel rates at HotelRED. Stay with us and celebrate all night long!

Your price of $105/person includes everything you need for a top-notch New Year's Eve:

- All you can eat heavy appetizers and desserts

- All you can drink draft beer, wine, vodka specialty drink, and soda (cash bar is also available)

- Champagne toast

- Party favors and FUN!

- Entertainment by Piano Fondue Dueling Pianos and dj aaron jai

UPGRADE your FANCY experience to include unlimited liquor/spirits! For just $40 more, you'll get all you can drink liquor (in addition to beer and wine), all night long! All-inclusive liquor package includes HotelRED's standard level liquors: Bacardi, Captain Morgan, Jack Daniels, Stoli Vodka, and Death’s Door Gin (sorry, no substitutions and shots are not included).

As always, we make NO PROFITS from this event. After expenses, all proceeds will be donated to Reach A Child -- a local non-profit that provides books to area first responders. These books are used as comfort items to help kids in a crisis or traumatic situation. Last year, we donated almost $3,000 to REACH-a-Child!

A limited number of tickets are available -- and like the last two years, this event WILL sell out. Purchase your tickets today!