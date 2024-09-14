Fangerlis, Thrown-Out Bones

media release: With seven cross-country tours under their belt, it’s no wonder every song and performance by SF-based trio Thrown-Out Bones invokes a spirit of adventure. Lead singer/drummer powerhouse Liliana Urbain fronts the band with explosive and infectious joy, supported by her middle school bestie Nick Chang on gritty blues rock guitar and fellow high school band nerd Sam Miller on psychedelic and jam-centric bass.

Fangerlis opens (Cowboy murder-grass from Madison).

9pm start time. $10 cover. 21+