Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
press release: Starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol
The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New Yorks secret community of witches and wizards seventy years before Harry Potter reads his book in school.
PG-13, 2h 13min, Adventure, Family, Fantasy, November 18, 2016
All shows are free and open to the public. Join the West Madison Senior Center at the Alicia Ashman Public Library on Wednesday afternoons to watch current releases. Refreshments will be served
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
