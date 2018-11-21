Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Google Calendar - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - 2018-11-21 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - 2018-11-21 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - 2018-11-21 13:30:00 iCalendar - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - 2018-11-21 13:30:00

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol

The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New Yorks secret community of witches and wizards seventy years before Harry Potter reads his book in school.

PG-13, 2h 13min, Adventure, Family, Fantasy, November 18, 2016

All shows are free and open to the public. Join the West Madison Senior Center at the Alicia Ashman Public Library on Wednesday afternoons to watch current releases. Refreshments will be served

Info
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Movies
608-824-1780
Google Calendar - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - 2018-11-21 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - 2018-11-21 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - 2018-11-21 13:30:00 iCalendar - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - 2018-11-21 13:30:00