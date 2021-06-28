RSVP for Fantastic Ferns and How to Grow Them
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Ferns are an ancient plant lineage, with many contemporary garden uses. Take a walk through Olbrich Gardens with horticulturist Dan Schuknecht while we discuss the biology and culture of this large and varied group, and how to use and care for them in the garden.
Thursday, July 8, 6-7:30 p.m. Register by June 28.
$15/$12 member
