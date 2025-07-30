"Fantastic Worlds" Map Chat

media release: Travel to Middle-earth, Narnia, and beyond!

In 1981, Karen Wynn Fonstad authored The Atlas of Middle-earth, the official geographic guide to the world of author J.R.R. Tolkien. This summer, for the first time, Wynn Fonstad’s original hand-drawn maps will be exhibited to the public.

From July 21–August 1, stop by the Robinson Map Library in historic Science Hall to get a glimpse at how this groundbreaking cartographer shaped our collective understanding of fantasy geography. Curated by her son, UW–Madison alum and current Associate Professor of Geography at the University of Oregon Mark Fonstad, the Fantastic Worlds exhibition will combine Wynn Fonstad’s original, hand-drawn maps with examples of her finalized published works, explanations of her techniques, and stories of her experience turning written, fictional geographic information into visual representations.

The exhibition will also include examples of fantasy maps created by UW–Madison Geography students over the years, so you’ll be able to appreciate first-hand the impact Wynn Fonstad’s work has had on cartographers-in-training.

July 21 – August 1

Open weekdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Robinson Map Library; 3rd Floor of Science Hall, 550 N Park St, Madison

Free & open to the public

Fantastic Worlds is co-sponsored by the UW–Madison Department of Geography, Robinson Map Library, Cartography Lab, and GIS Professional Programs.

Public Presentation and Discussion, led by Mark Fonstad (introduction by Robert Roth)

Thursday, July 24, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., 180 Science Hall, 550 N Park St, Madison, or via Zoom

Join UW–Madison alum and geographer Mark Fonstad as he talks about the life and legacy of his mother, fantasy mapmaker Karen Wynn Fonstad (author of The Atlas of Middle-earth). Then, venture upstairs to the Fantastic Worlds exhibition to explore Wynn Fonstad’s original, hand-drawn maps, examples of her finalized published works, explanations of her techniques, and stories of her experience turning written geographic information into visual representations. Free & open to the public.

Map Chat with Mark Fonstad

Wednesday, July 30, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.,, Cartography Lab; 2nd Floor of Science Hall, 550 N Park St, Madison, or via Zoom

Join UW–Madison alum and geographer Mark Fonstad as he talks in-depth about how his mother, fantasy mapmaker Karen Wynn Fonstad, crafted her hand-drawn maps of Middle-earth. Free & open to the public.