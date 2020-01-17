press release: Bravebird continues our WINTER SESSIONS: DEEP DREAMING with Director, Alex Miranda Cruz and Producer, Noel Miranda, filmmaking duo and co-owners of their fledgling film company. This event will be a dinner and screening of their first short film, Fantasy In D Minor, followed by a discussion on filmmaking, and a surprise film “dessert”. This is the first of a two-part series (to be continued March 20, 2020).

The evening is a mind/body/soul version of dinner theater! A meal of sumptuous soup, bread, salad, with condiments, and dessert is included with your ticket ($25). Wine, beer and soft drinks available (suggested donation $2-$4).

Fantasy In D Minor was filmed in Cross Plains, Madison, Stoughton, and in Baraboo at the historic Al Ringling Theater. It was an official selection of: The 24th Annual San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, The Oxford International Film Festival, The 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival, Le Petit Cannes Film Festival, and The 15th Annual Jecheon International Film Festival. Fantasy In D Minor won Best International Short Film at The Oxford International Film Festival.

The Cast includes all local Talent lead by: Violinist Lydia Sewell, American Players Theater Actress Colleen Madden, Forward Theater Actor Michael Harold, with a cameo of Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Conductor Andrew Sewell.

A portion of the proceeds and any additional donations will go to support Bravebird’s mission and to complete two of their film creations in process now (Windy Ridge and Madison Food Scene Documentaries).