media release: West Germany, Iran | 1975 | DCP | 93 min. | Turkish, German

Director: Sohrab Shahid-Saless; Cast: Parviz Sayyad, Cihan Anasai, Muhammet Temizkan

Turkish immigrant Husseyin (Sayyad) endures a monotonous existence as a "guest worker" in '70s West Berlin, sharing a cramped apartment and toiling in a factory. Despite saving diligently with dreams of returning to Turkey, he faces relentless racism and failed romances, finding solace only in his immigrant housemates. Directed by Shahid-Saless during his own pivotal transition from Iran to Berlin, Far from Home is a masterful, poignant depiction of the immigrant experience, rich in restraint and deeply resonant in its portrayal of everyday life. Largely unseen for decades, a newly restored 4K DCP will be screened. Presented with the support of the Kemal H. Karpat Center for Turkish Studies at UW-Madison.