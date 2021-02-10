ONLINE: The Far Right After Trump and the Left Challenge

press release: Wed. Feb. 10th 7:00 pm CST The Far Right After Trump and the Left Challenge – a virtual forum hosted by DSA-Madison. Various organized elements of the Far Right, emboldened by four years of Donald Trump, are not about to go away. The various rightist groupings will continue to organize against, and pose a threat to all those they define as “the enemy” and “the Left”. How do we begin to build the kind of broad mass movement that will defend against, and eventually roll back this rightist trend? Join a public online forum with two of the country’s noted activist investigators and anti-fascist researchers, Matthew Lyons and Chuck Tanner. Lyons has been writing about right-wing politics for over 25 years and is the author of Insurgent Supremacists: The U.S. Far Right's Challenge to State and Empire (2018). He’ll address some of the major themes of far right politics in the U.S., its mix of supremacist ideologies — from white nationalism to misogyny to the worship of individual property rights — and what it all could mean for the political struggles ahead. A nother decades-long anti-racist activist, Tanner currently conducts research on white nationalism, the anti-Indian movement and far right threats to civil rights and democracy. He’ll be talking about the major segments of the nationalist and far right movements that emerged and began to coalesce in the wake of the 2020 election. For login details, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ events/746230436296782