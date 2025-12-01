Far West Public Works Operations Building

media release: A public information meeting is rescheduled for this project to 6 p.m., Monday December 15, 2025, via Zoom. Registration prior is required.

Design and construction of a Streets Division Operations facility for the far west side of Madison. The facility will include a similar program to the existing Streets east operations on Sycamore Ave. and west operations on W. Badger Rd. and will include fleet vehicle parking and maintenance service bays for waste and recycling vehicles, snow removal equipment, forestry vehicles, and other Streets Division related equipment and personnel space. While primarily a Streets Division facility, the space will also collocate a portion of Parks Division operations and Fleet Division personnel to service the fleet vehicles and equipment.