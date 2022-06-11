ONLINE: Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Siena Sterling, Ashley Winstead

media release: Authors Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé (Ace of Spades), Siena Sterling (Tell Us No Secrets), and Ashley Winstead (In My Dreams I Hold a Knife) discuss the rising trend of dark academic thrillers. Joining us from the UK and here in the US, this is sure to be a creepy, delightful conversation!

About the Authors

Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé is a writer from South London who has dreamt of writing books about black kids saving (or destroying) the world all her life. She is an avid tea drinker, and a collector of strange mugs. Faridah currently studies English Literature at a university in the Scottish Highlands. She is the author of Ace of Spades.

Siena Sterling is an American living in London. Before moving to England, she worked at Doubleday bookstore in New York, in political campaigns, and for the Federal Railroad Administration. TELL US NO SECRETS is her debut thriller.

Ashley Winstead holds a Ph.D. in contemporary American literature from Southern Methodist University and a B.A. in English and Art History from Vanderbilt University. She lives in Houston, TX, where she drinks red wine and dreams up novels. Her debut thriller, IN MY DREAMS I HOLD A KNIFE, is out now and THE LAST HOUSEWIFE will publish in August.