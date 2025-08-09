Peace Songs concert

media release: The Farley Center announces the opening of its 2025 Land Art Exhibit, Peace Songs, running August 9 – October 31, 2025, at 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona. This seventh bi-annual exhibit features 18 local artists creating art with sustainable natural materials. This year’s theme, Peace Songs, reflects our hope to inspire conversations about peace, justice and sustainable art.

The exhibit launches August 9 with a concert by Twila Jean (1:00 – 3:00 PM) and self-guided tours using provided maps. On September 13, the DABL/Farley Center Art Market runs 10 AM – 5 PM, supported by Dane Arts and Visit Verona, and features local artists. A guided tour of Peace Songs with the Farley Center artists begins at 1:00 PM.

About the Farley Center

The Farley Center is a nonprofit dedicated to peace, justice, and sustainability. Our Land Art Exhibit invites artists to create in harmony with nature, fostering deeper connections between art, land, and community.

Exhibit: August 9 – October 31, 2025

Opening Day Concert: August 9, 1:00 – 3:00 PM with Twila Jean

DABL/Farley Center Art Market: September 13, 10 AM – 5 PM (Land Art Tour with artists at 1 PM)

Location: 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wisconsin

Thank you to Dane Arts and Visit Verona for your support of our artists, land art exhibit and Art Market. Thank you to all the participating Farley Center Artists:

Mona Cassis, Kate Heiber- Cobb, Cat Coberly*,Gene Delcourt, Lester Dore, Thomas Ferrella, Steve Heuer

Ruthanna Hutton-Okpalaeke, Katrina Krueger, Efrat Livny, Jon McComb*, Erin McWalter, Billy Morgan, Karen Reppen, Sue Schuetz, Barry Sherbeck, John Steines, Lindy Wilson*

* first time participating in a Farley Center Land Art Exhibit