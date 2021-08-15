press release: This year we are celebrating Natural Path Sanctuary’s 10th anniversary as well as dedicating new land recently purchased by the Farley Center for future use. It’s a big year of celebration and we have a variety of special events and art in the woods.

You are invited to an Artist Reception & Tour, Sat.,September 25, 2021, from 1:30-4:00 Participating artists will talk about their work as we take a tour throughout the land and see each art exhibit.

This is the fifth and biggest year that area artists have responded to an open invitation to create installations in the woods of the Natural Path Sanctuary on the Farley Center land. These artists are rising to the challenge of using only materials that can safely decompose back into the land.

The art will be up for public view Aug. 15– Oct. 31, 2021. Visit the Farley Center anytime from sun-up to sun-down and take a walk through the woods.

On Sept. 25, the artists will be present to talk about their work. It will be a creative, fun and festive afternoon! The Farley Center will provide cold drinks and feel free to bring your favorite cookies to share.

Land art, also known as Earth art, and environmental art is created by artists who use the materials of the Earth including for instance, the soil, rocks, branches, trees, vegetation, water and other natural, non-toxic materials. The Farley Center supports these types of installations on our land to highlight the beauty, value and necessity to think about how we view and use the land. Our artists help raise the discussion of what is toxic and what do we mean by the word “decompose.” What has to change in the way we work in order to sustain the Earth and all of us that live on it in healthy ways

Rooted in the Land: Past, Present and Future

ARTISTS: Bobbette Rose, Chris Hindle, David Carlson, Katrina Krueger, Billy Morgan, Sue Schuetz, Karen Reppen, Phil Saunders, Joel Wish, Cynthia Reynolds, Efrat Livny, John Steines, Barry Sherbeck, Penn Engebose, Peg Palmer, Jack Spear, Rene Simon, Mona Cassis Steve Heuer, Erin McWalter, Iris Nguyen, Kate Heiber - Cobb, Angela Richardson, Paul Andrews, Melody Chavez, Angela Johnson, Justin Bitner

The Farley Center would like to thank all the artists who are participating this year. A special thank you to Bobbette Rose who is the Farley Center Art Coordinator and has organized land art exhibits/projects for the Farley Center.

For questions, please contact programs@farleycenter.org