Farley Center Volunteer Work Day

media release: Please join Natural Path Sanctuary Board Member Brenda Emerson for a day of outdoor work in the Natural Path Sanctuary (NPS) from 12:00-3:00. Please meet in front of the red packing shed at 11:55.

Please dress for outdoor weather and bring work gloves and water bottles. Wear comfortable, sturdy shoes or boots.

If you have any questions, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org.