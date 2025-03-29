Farley Center Volunteer Work Day

Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release:  Please join Natural Path Sanctuary Board Member Brenda Emerson for a day of outdoor work in the Natural Path Sanctuary (NPS) from 12:00-3:00. Please meet in front of the red packing shed at 11:55.

Please dress for outdoor weather and bring work gloves and water bottles. Wear comfortable, sturdy shoes or boots.

If you have any questions, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org.

Info

Volunteer
608-845-8724
