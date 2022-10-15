press release: We are hosting a Farm Fare community fun-raising dinner on October 15 to celebrate FairShare's 30th anniversary! Join us at Sprouting Acres for a delicious wood-fired pizza dinner, complete with libations, live music, and a silent auction.

Enjoy an intimate dinner on the farm, using ingredients sourced from FairShare farms. Let live music accompany your dining experience, and savor a night out under the stars. Celebrate 30 years of connecting farmers and eaters through CSA. Spots are limited, so sign up today!

Dinner is priced at $75 and will include: wood-fired pizza, salad, drink tickets & dessert. The event will take place outside, though the dining area is sheltered. Please dress accordingly. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free meals will be available.

​Silent auction items include: a Schwinn E-Bike (valued at $2,000), Pasture & Plenty Meal Kit (valued at $360), private tour & tasting at State Line Distillery (valued at $250), a Schwinn Cargo Bike Trailer (valued at $180), and much more!

Proceeds from Farm Fare support FairShare's work in connecting and supporting farmers & eaters through CSA.