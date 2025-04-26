× Expand Shannon M. Boyce A hillside in the Driftless Area. A hillside in the Driftless Area.

media release: Savor the River Valley’s Earth Day Farm & Food Tour

Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This free, self-guided tour extends from Plain to Ridgeway with stops at 12 small farms, food processors and local food businesses.

This family-friendly Farm & Food Tour is a chance for people to connect with a growing movement of small family farmers and other food producers who are producing wholesome food in ways that take care of people, animals and the environment. There will be many opportunities to taste and observe the differences that makes.

For a tour brochure and interactive map, go to www.savortherivervalley.org/events.