press release: Planning is in full swing for the Farm Fresh Atlas of Southern Wisconsin 2020! We're celebrating what's sure to be another incredible year of connecting consumers with food close to home with a Farm Fresh Happy Hour. We hope you'll join us to learn more about the Atlas and the benefits of listing with us, accompanied by complimentary refreshments at Chef Evan Dannells' new restaurant, Cadre!

Monday, December 16

3-7 PM

Cadre Restaurant, 2540 University Ave. Madison WI

Free admission