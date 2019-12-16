Farm Fresh Happy Hour

to Google Calendar - Farm Fresh Happy Hour - 2019-12-16 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Farm Fresh Happy Hour - 2019-12-16 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Farm Fresh Happy Hour - 2019-12-16 15:00:00 iCalendar - Farm Fresh Happy Hour - 2019-12-16 15:00:00

Cadre 2450 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Planning is in full swing for the Farm Fresh Atlas of Southern Wisconsin 2020! We're celebrating what's sure to be another incredible year of connecting consumers with food close to home with a Farm Fresh Happy Hour. We hope you'll join us to learn more about the Atlas and the benefits of listing with us, accompanied by complimentary refreshments at Chef Evan Dannells' new restaurant, Cadre!

Monday, December 16

3-7 PM

Cadre Restaurant, 2540 University Ave. Madison WI 

Free admission

Info

Cadre 2450 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Fundraisers
Food & Drink
608-310-7835
to Google Calendar - Farm Fresh Happy Hour - 2019-12-16 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Farm Fresh Happy Hour - 2019-12-16 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Farm Fresh Happy Hour - 2019-12-16 15:00:00 iCalendar - Farm Fresh Happy Hour - 2019-12-16 15:00:00