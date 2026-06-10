Farm Lands
to
Jennings Holler, Eagle W379 S9674 County Road S, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119
media release: Crack those barn doors open, and let the cattle run free!!!! Farmlands fam we present to you, The Official 2026 Line-up. We are ECSTATIC to announce our biggest year to date, featuring SMOAKLAND, HEXXA, LUMBERJVCK, NOTIXX & a bunch more talented artists from all over the U.S.
We cant wait to have every single one of you back Bobbing to some Farm Fresh Beats!
– CAMPING IS BACK
– 3 SIGNATURE STAGES
– BONFIRE SILENT DISCO
– SECRET STAGE w/ SECRET SETS
– IMMERSIVE ART & FIRE SPINNERS
– FOOD AND VENDORS
– EXCLUSIVE MERCH & SOOOOOO MUCH MORE!!!
TICKETS ON SALE NOW!!!!