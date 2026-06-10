Farm Lands

media release: Crack those barn doors open, and let the cattle run free!!!! Farmlands fam we present to you, The Official 2026 Line-up. We are ECSTATIC to announce our biggest year to date, featuring SMOAKLAND, HEXXA, LUMBERJVCK, NOTIXX & a bunch more talented artists from all over the U.S.

We cant wait to have every single one of you back Bobbing to some Farm Fresh Beats!

– CAMPING IS BACK

– 3 SIGNATURE STAGES

– BONFIRE SILENT DISCO

– SECRET STAGE w/ SECRET SETS

– IMMERSIVE ART & FIRE SPINNERS

– FOOD AND VENDORS

– EXCLUSIVE MERCH & SOOOOOO MUCH MORE!!!

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!!!!