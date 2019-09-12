press release: The Seed to Kitchen Collaborative would like to invite you to join us for the 5th annual Farm to Flavor Event. It will be held on Thursday, September 12, from 6:30 - 9:00 pm at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery.

Every meal begins with a seed, and every agricultural seed carries a 10-thousand year legacy of co-evolution between people and plants. Plant breeders dedicate their careers to deepening this relationship, creating crops that are more delicious, resilient, and well-adapted to local farms.

Join the Seed to Kitchen Collaborative for an unconventional tasting event celebrating biodiversity in food through small plate dishes from Madison's talented chefs. Taste habaneros bred for low levels of heat, tomatoes with a dark indigo pigment, or beets that are deliciously mild and sweet. Speak to farmers, chefs, and breeders involved in the project about their roles in building a more just and resilient food system. Meet other eaters interested in engaging with how and what they eat.

The chefs involved in the Seed to Kitchen Collaborative evaluate hundreds of vegetable varieties every season, providing valuable feedback to plant breeders around the country. Farm to Flavor is their chance to share what they've learned with you by featuring their favorite varieties in a dish of their own design.

Participating chefs include:

Nishitha Ilanderage, Madison Area Technical College

Torry Miller, L'Etoile, Graze, Sujeo, Estrellon

Dan Bonnano, A Pig in a Fur Coat

Eric Benedict, UW Madison Culinary Arts

Francesca Hong, Morris Ramen

Yusuf Bin-Rella, Four Lakes Market, UW-Madison

Tami Lax, Harvest, The Old Fashioned

Sean Fogarty, Steenbock's on Orchard

Laila Borokhim, nuuNoosh, Joon

Molly Maciejewski, Madison Sourdough

Register Here https:// farmtoflavordinner2019. eventbrite.com

Children under 10 are free

$25 July 2 - September 1

$30 September 2 - 12 (Online ticket sales end at 12 noon)

$35 at the door

Learn more about the Seed to Kitchen Collaborative here:

https://seedtokitchen. horticulture.wisc.edu/index. html

Organizers: Seed to Kitchen Collaborative

Co-Sponsors: UW-Madison Department of Horticulture, Dane County UW-Madison Division of Extension, Organic Seed Alliance