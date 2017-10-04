Farm to School Night Out

press release: Farm to School Night Out is a day-long, city-wide local food celebration that encourages individuals, families, organizations and businesses to eat at local restaurants. Participating restaurants are donating 10% of sales to the REAP Farm to School Program in the Madison Metropolitan School District, which provides fresh, local snacks, garden bars, nutrition education and hands-on culinary training for students. Everyone can dine in or carry out to help Farm to School in our community!

Farm to School takes place on Wednesday, October 4 at Various restaurants throughout Madison. 

People can find more information through our website at:  , or on our facebook page.

