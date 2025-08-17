Farm-to-Table Soul Food Brunch

media release: The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 10th annual Madison Black Restaurant Week, taking place August 10–17, 2025. This milestone celebration spotlights Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers, dessert specialists, and culinary entrepreneurs throughout Madison and Dane County. 

Coinciding with Black Business Month in August, this week-long culinary event is designed to elevate Black food entrepreneurs, to showcase cultural heritage, and to foster economic empowerment in our vibrant community.

What to Expect:

  • Special Offers & Featured Menus: From August 10 – 17, 2025, participating restaurants, food carts, and caterers will offer unique menu items, special prix-fixe deals, and limited-time BRW Specials - from soulful comfort food to Afro‑Caribbean fusion cuisine. 
  • People’s Choice Voting: Throughout the week, the public can cast votes throughout the week at https://bit.ly/25VOTEMBRW for favorites in categories like restaurant, food truck, dessert, and more.
  • $5 Food Taste Jamboree Kickoff: Ribbon Cutting: In honor of the Madison Black Restaurant Week’s ten-year anniversary, the event will open a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local dignitaries and community leaders at Warner Park on Sunday, August 10, 2025 from 1:30 - 2 PM. After the ribbon-cutting, from 2 - 6 PM, attendees can sample small $5 plates from top Black-owned caterers, food carts, restaurants, and producers. A curated marketplace of non-food vendors and community resource partners will also be featured.

Community Events: In addition to the $5 Food Taste Jamboree, look forward to other pop-up markets and food-related events throughout the week, including:

“Black Restaurant Week has proven to be a vital campaign that boosts visibility, drives economic impact, and connects Black-owned culinary businesses with new customers, partners, and media opportunities,” said Camille Carter, president & CEO of the Madison Black Chamber.

About the Chamber:

With over 700 member businesses, the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit member organization that empowers businesses through education, advocacy, promotion, and community building throughout South Central Wisconsin.

Join us for Madison Black Restaurant Week - a celebration of taste, culture, and community. Come hungry, leave inspired, and help uplift local Black culinary excellence!

For the full event schedule, the list of participating venues, or to purchase $25 Madison Black Restaurant Week gift certificates and $5 Food Taste Jamboree tickets, visit https://mbrw.madisonblackchamber.com

Social media updates available at https://www.facebook.com/MBCofC and https://instagram.com/madisonbcc, #MBRW2025

