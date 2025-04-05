media release: Get ready to welcome the Dane County Farmers' Market back to the Square with a family-friendly Farmers & Friends Story Time, hosted by Edible Madison at Lake City Books!

Join us for this FREE event on Saturday, April 5th at 11 a.m.

Our farmer friends will read us some of their favorite children's books and then guests will enjoy farm-fresh snacks and even a visit from the Madison Children's Museum chickens!

This event will be held at Lake City Books - located at 107 N. Hamilton St. in downtown Madison.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1337505960900309/