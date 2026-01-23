media release: UW Havens Wright Center for Social Justice Social Cinema series:

This event is organized by the Havens Wright Center and the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee and presented in collaboration with the Center for South Asia and IRIS NRC at UW-Madison.

Film screening will begin at 6:30 PM with an informal conversation to follow.

Farming the Revolution takes us to the heart of the massive year-long protests against the Indian government’s then newly enacted farm laws during the COVID lockdown. Over half a million protesters gathered – men and women from all generations, religions, classes and castes – and reinvented co-existence at massive protest sites that burgeoned on the borders of Delhi. The film invites us to experience the everyday textures and indomitable spirit of this historic farmers’ movement – until, finally, victory!