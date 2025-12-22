media release: Farthest Field is a duo that consists of Caitlin Vitale-Sullivan on fiddle and Jacob Grace on guitar.

Caitlin, who comes from Idaho and enjoys the outdoors, went to Scandinavia where she found her love of traditional music and where she earned a bachelor's in ecology and was "studying the connection between the Kulning (Swedish cow calling music) and landscape."

Jacob discovered the guitar at the age of 10. Here at the UW, he has developed an interest in American folk music and how the stories connect with the living world, spread and take on a new life from those who play them.

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

FREE PARKING: Across the street in the Wil-Mar parking lot. Weather Cancellations are announced on our Facebook page.