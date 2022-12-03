Farwell Gallery Anniversary

media release: Farwell Gallery is offering a free event on Saturday, December 3, from 10-4 PM! We are thrilled to announce a free wood-turning demonstration and celebration of our one year anniversary! Local artist Dave Hiller will be demonstrating how he turns his popular wood ornaments from 10:00 AM until 1 PM. Following this demo, he will have a kid's demo where Dave will turn wooden tops on a lathe and kids will have the opportunity to participate and add some color to the tops! Free event for all! Our gallery will be open, featuring 70 artists! 

Farwell Gallery is located at 4721 Farwell Street in McFarland!

Art Exhibits & Events
608-838-1075
