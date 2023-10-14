Farwell Gallery Best of Madison Celebration

Farwell Gallery, McFarland 4721 Farwell St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

media release: Best of Madison celebration Saturday, October 14 from 6-8 PM @Farwell Gallery 4721 Farwell Street McFarland WI 53558. Join the Farwell Gallery in the celebration of their Best of Madison GOLD in the Best Art Gallery category. We will be offering refreshments and light snacks. Many artists will be attending. 

608-838-1075
