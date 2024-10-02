RSVP for The Fascinating World of Pitcher Plants

media release: There are few plants that captivate us more than carnivorous plants - plants that eat meat! Join us for this beginners class and peek into the fascinating world of pitcher plants. The class will begin with a brief history of carnivorous plant discovery, and then you will be introduced to some carnivorous plants as you learn the basics of pitcher plant ecology, morphology, and horticulture. We will start with a short presentation followed by a leisurely stroll through the conservatory and outdoor gardens that culminates at the pitcher plant display in Olbrich’s Perennial Garden.

Instructor: Phillip Stutz, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

This class is for ages 16+

Registration deadline: October 2

$22/$18 member