Fashion Finds Sale

media release: Featuring new and gently used designer clothing, along with other women’s apparel and accessories, the sale is held every autumn inside the Attic Angel Association building. (Formerly Classic Clothing Sale)

September 26 and 27, 2025, Attic Angel Association Building, 640 Junction Road, Madison

Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.