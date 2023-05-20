Fashion Show

media release: GiGi’s Playhouse Madison is celebrating their 7th anniversary serving the Down syndrome community with a Fashion Show hosted by Miss South Central Wisconsin Lila Szyryj on Saturday, May 20th from 10am-12pm. To celebrate the work the Madison Playhouse has done for the Down syndrome community for the past seven years, they are hosting a free anniversary party featuring a fashion show

featuring Playhouse families. This event is open to the community and will be hosted by Miss South Central Wisconsin Lila Szyryj.

Light refreshments will be served.

WHERE: GiGi’s Playhouse Madison 4104 Monona Dr.

608-709-1411
