Fashion Through the Eras

media release: Step into the world of timeless fashion at this exclusive event, where you’ll uncover the hidden gems of the Wisconsin Historical Society’s renowned clothing collection! Explore a curated selection of historic and one-of-a-kind pieces as expert presenters guide you through the fascinating stories and craftsmanship behind these archival textiles.

But the experience doesn’t end there! Discover how these vintage treasures have inspired the next generation of designers at the UW-Madison's Textiles and Fashion Design program. Learn how fashion students brought history to life, creating contemporary pieces inspired by past trends—a collection of which will be on display, showcasing the perfect blend of old and new.

After the presentation, enjoy a stylish cocktail hour in the lobby of the Society’s historic headquarters, where additional unique fashion items and textile treasures will be showcased in exhibition cases. Sip on a complimentary beverage as you mingle with fellow fashion enthusiasts, strike a pose at our themed photo booth, and immerse yourself in a captivating slideshow featuring original sketches and rare 2D fashion materials from our archives.

Your ticket grants you access to the presentation and Q&A session, all displays, one complimentary drink and delicious appetizers. Additional beverages will be available for purchase. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience fashion’s timeless artistry, rich heritage, and exciting future—reserve your spot today!

This event is presented in collaboration with faculty and students from the Textiles and Fashion Design degree program, offered by the UW-Madison School of Human Ecology’s (SOHE) Design Studies Department.

This event is sponsored by Findorff

Program Schedule:

6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. | Fashion Presentation (Auditorium)

6:45 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Fashion Presentation Q&A (Auditorium)

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. | After-Presentation Cocktail Hour (Lobby)

Cost: $50 per person (Guests must be 13 & older).

Advanced registration required.

Society Members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at checkout.

Public parking is not available onsite at the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Public parking is available through the UW-Madison Transportation Services and the City of Madison. The nearest garage to the WHS Headquarters building is the Helen C. White Garage (600 N Park St, Madison, WI 53706) and is approximately a 5-minute walk from Headquarters. The closest City of Madison parking garage is the State Street Campus Garage (430 N. Frances St., Madison, WI 53703) and approximately a 7-minute walk away.

The WHS Headquarters building is located downtown on the UW-Madison campus. The event activities will be taking place on the 1st floor in the auditorium and the central lobby. Upon arrival at the event, attendees are to check-in with WHS personnel to confirm their registration.

Additional Event Information:

Doors to the auditorium will open at 5:45 pm to allow attendees to select their seats for the fashion presentation.

Guests must be 21 years old with a valid ID to consume alcohol.

Following the Fashion Presentation and Q & A, there will be a cocktail hour with beverages and appetizers available. As part of the ticket purchase, attendees receive one complementary beverage. Additional beverages are available for purchase. Appetizers are included in the ticket price.