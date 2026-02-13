media release: Verona Area Community Theater is hosting the first-ever Wisconsin Association of Community Theatre Fast*Fest on Saturday, March 14, 2026 — a fun, fast-paced festival of short performances by community theaters from around the state.

Participating theaters can register their shows (up to 20 minutes each) through Feb. 15 for a $35 fee per show, with festival admission included for up to six cast and production members and access to a casual post-show gathering with snacks and drinks.

Spectators are welcome too — audience tickets are $15 and include entry to the social after the performances.

Shows run starting at 1:00 PM, there’s a relaxed evening celebration afterward, and each performance is followed by a friendly moderated discussion instead of formal judging.