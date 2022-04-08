Fat City Emporium

media release: DARK HORSE is proud to welcome one of Madison's former premiere art galleries to take over our space for the month of April! They have gathered together some of the best artists that have shown at Fat City in it's 4 year run and will be curating and hanging their reunion show at Dark Horse and, ya know what? We couldn't be more pleased! More details to come!

Opening reception Friday April 8, 7pm-midnight. Show runs April 8-April 30.