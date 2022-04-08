Fat City Emporium

to

Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: DARK HORSE is proud to welcome one of Madison's former premiere art galleries to take over our space for the month of April! They have gathered together some of the best artists that have shown at Fat City in it's 4 year run and will be curating and hanging their reunion show at Dark Horse and, ya know what? We couldn't be more pleased! More details to come!

Opening reception Friday April 8, 7pm-midnight. Show runs April 8-April 30.

Info

Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
to
Google Calendar - Fat City Emporium - 2022-04-08 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fat City Emporium - 2022-04-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fat City Emporium - 2022-04-08 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fat City Emporium - 2022-04-08 00:00:00 ical