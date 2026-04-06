media release: April 7 through 12 at the Backspace Gallery of the Art Lofts, see Fatemeh Fani's MFA Thesis exhibition رخ لى يروا Dance of Defiance and attend the reception this Friday, April 10,m from 5 to 8pm. By Iranian researcher, activist, interdisciplinary artist Fani, Dance of Defiance is a multi-layered memorial exhibition, where the personal becomes political, and where trauma is not narrated, but felt. Blood is woven into the collective identities of anyone who fights against the prescribed identity given by the Islamic regime in Iran. However, for decades, Iranian women have met that violence with courage, defiance and perseverance, resisting oppression and fighting for dignity, identity, and freedom, even in the risk of arrest, torture, and death.