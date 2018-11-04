Father Sky
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: The trio, Father Sky, features Milwaukee-based singer/pianist/composer Anthony Deutsch, bassist John Christensen and drummer Devin Drobka. Father Sky's simple and beautiful lyric-based songs are composed by Deutsch in a "bluesy-gospel" style. The trio's music deals with human nature and Nature itself, conveying both wisdom and vulnerability.
Tickets $10/advance, $12/at the door.
Info
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music