Fatherhood Cookout
to
Southwest Madison Employment Center 1233 McKenna Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: A free, family-friendly event celebrating fathers, families, and community connection.
Saturday, June 27, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Southwest Employment Center | 1233 McKenna Blvd., Madison
Event Highlights
Live music
Games and activities
Free food from TLC Catering
Community resources
Networking with fathers and families
This is a space to relax, connect, and celebrate fatherhood in our community. Questions?
Contact us at dmcmillen@ulgm.org