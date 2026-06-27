Fatherhood Cookout

media release: A free, family-friendly event celebrating fathers, families, and community connection.

Saturday, June 27, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Southwest Employment Center | 1233 McKenna Blvd., Madison

Event Highlights

Live music

Games and activities

Free food from TLC Catering

Community resources

Networking with fathers and families

This is a space to relax, connect, and celebrate fatherhood in our community. Questions?

Contact us at dmcmillen@ulgm.org

https://www.facebook.com/events/985965453818806