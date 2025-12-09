Fatherhood Unfiltered: Building Bonds & Breaking Barriers

media release: An honest, empowering workshop designed for both custodial and noncustodial fathers to connect, learn, and grow through real talk.

**Attendees will be entered in a raffle to win a chance for TWO Badger Men’s Basketball tickets for Monday, December 22, 2025 at 7 pm against Central Michigan.**

Being a father doesn’t come with a manual, but it comes with a mission.

Join us for an honest, empowering workshop designed for both custodial and noncustodial fathers. This is your space to connect, learn, and grow through real talk—not lectures.

About the Facilitator:

Sharmain Harris – National Speaker, Author, and Fatherhood Advocate - Sharmain shares his powerful story of resilience and fatherhood after incarceration, guiding fathers to build stronger bonds, manage conflict, and break generational cycles.

Event Highlights:

5:00–5:30 PM | Networking & Refreshments

5:30–5:45 PM | Remarks from Dr. Ruben Anthony & Lisa Bina

5:45–6:30 PM | Workshop with Sharmain Harris

6:30–7:00 PM | Guided Panel Q&A with Dane County Child Support Agency, Children First Program, and Urban League of Greater Madison

Come share your story, connect with other dads, and walk away empowered. Because when fathers grow, families and communities thrive.