media release: The October 11, 2024, Fathers In Focus Conference Participant's Registration Portal is OFFICIALLY OPEN!

Our Inaugural event will be pleased to introduce our two internationally recognized opening and closing Keynote Speakers: Kenneth Braswell, author, activist, and CEO of Fathers Incorporated , and Dr. Brandon Frame, Senior Director of Social Emotional Learning with The Urban Assembly.

The Fatherhood Conference, Chaired by Dr. Danielle Hairston Green and Dr. Alvin Thomas, aims to serve as a pivotal platform for fathers across Wisconsin to converge, connect, and collectively address the challenges and successes they encounter in their roles. Through a panel discussion and a series of workshops facilitated exclusively by men and fathers, the conference endeavors to pinpoint and discuss the predominant issues impacting fatherhood in the state. The summit provides a supportive environment for sharing experiences, insights, and resources by fostering open dialogue and collaboration between fathers, practitioners, and stakeholders.

The conference is free. This is made possible by the generous support of our platinum sponsor, the UW Madison School of Human Ecology and the Division of Extension. Register at https://uwmadison.eventsair. com/fathers24/reg/Site/ Register