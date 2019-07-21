Faun Fables, Louise Bock

press release: $10.

FAUN FABLES is DAWN McCARTHY (Bombazine) NILS FRYKDAHL (Idiot Flesh, Sleepytime Gorilla Museum, Free Salamander Exhibit).

FAUN FABLES is a crossroads where ancient ballad, art song, physical theater and rock music meet. The lyrics speak to people of all ages about things like rugged housekeeping, street kids, growing old, sleepwalking and exiled travelers returning home.

FAUN FABLES has been attracting a devoted and eclectic following since 1997 with numerous performances throughout North America, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland and six record releases distributed worldwide on Drag City Records: EARLY SONG (1999), MOTHER TWILIGHT (2001), FAMILY ALBUM (2004), THE TRANSIT RIDER (2006), A TABLE FORGOTTEN (2008) and LIGHT OF A VASTER DARK (2010).

DAWN McCARTHY was raised in Spokane, WA by two piano players from Chicago and grew up making sounds and dances with a big family.

Her primary education and inspiration have come from all kinds of unorthodox and self-taught means. At home, her parents played romantic, impressionistic and folkloric melodies via Bartok and Debussy, while older siblings helped develop her taste for rock and experimental music. In New York City, Dawn studied at the School Of Visual Arts and New School for Social Research and cut her teeth as a performer with several adventurous theatrical and musical groups.

A solo & musical exploration through Europe plus a fateful meeting with Oakland based entertainer NILS FRYKDAHL began a creative chapter in 1997 that eventually relocated her to the thriving arts community of the Bay Area, California in 1998; where she returned to in 2011 after a stint in the countryside that brought forth two girl children; EDDA and URA.

http://www.faunfables.com

---

Louise Bock (aka Taralie Peterson) also known in earlier solo work as Tar Pet as well as playing in the legendary psych band Spires That in the Sunset Rise since 2001. Taralie works with mainly sax, clarinet, cello, voice, and denatured lap harp these days. On her new album as Louise Bock released in May 2018 on Feeding Tube records, titled “Repetitives in Illocality” she is allowing for more of a conceptual approach using atonal/repetitive ideas with a personal invection. A Sort of bridge between her earlier work in songwriting with her band but also allowing for spontenaity and improvisation that colored a lot of her explorations in the past 7 years with the jazz percussionist Michael Zerang and others. She is creating mystical, ecstatic, spiritual, otherworldly explorations with a completely unique point of view. Taralie continues to actively collaborate with other musicians, mixed media artists, and dancers. She has traveled across the country and Europe with her band many times over the past 17 years, released 3 solo albums, and 10 full length lp's with her band.

http://louisebock.bandcamp. com/