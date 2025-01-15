The Faux Paws

North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Sugar Maple Concert Series. $27 ($20 adv.).

media release: “Plenty of musical acts claim to have an unclassifiable sound. Few come as close as the Faux Paws…” – Don Thrasher

From raging fiddle tunes, to saxophone solos and unrequited love songs, the music of The Faux Paws would be hard to pin down with standard genre descriptions. The trio’s contagious groove, and feel-good melting pot folk music has been honed over ten years of playing together, and is the sound of three close friends (two of which happen to be brothers), who feel a musical kinship that transcends any stylistic limitations.

