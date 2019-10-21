Favelas at the Vanguard: Rethinking our Assumptions in Sustainable Development

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for a lecture by Teresa Williamson.

Favelas as models of sustainable development. This goes straight to what our organization has become most known for: jarring the logic that unregulated “slums” are a horrid problem and suggesting instead they can actually pose solutions to urbanization worldwide, not only in the obvious ways of providing affordable housing, but actually in the development models they create through that same lack of regulation. Case studies here include Vale Encantado, City of God, Asa Branca, Alemão, Rocinha, and Vidigal. This presentation offers a deep look at favela qualities/assets from a sustainability orientation, introducing the concept of LEED-UP (applying LEED sustainable design principles to upgrading informal settlements); then quickly contrasting this to what is actually happening in Rio’s favelas today [this can be accompanied by our 26-minute Favela as a Sustainable Model film and an explanation of how the film was made].

start: 12pm-1pm