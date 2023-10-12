Fay Ferington
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us to meet and hear from Fay Ferington, local author, photographer, facilitator and long-time senior center participant and volunteer. Ferington will read excerpts, talk about how the book came about, and answer questions.Registration required: To register for a program, email seniorcenter@cityofmadison.com or call (608) 267‑8651.
Info
Seniors
Books